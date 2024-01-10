LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Court records are revealing more details on the Dec. 21 shooting death of a 17-year-old woman in Lansing Township.

According to an affidavit signed by an investigator, Brooke Lawson and another female went to the home of Lawson’s former boyfriend, Robert Nance. A verbal argument began with Nance’s sister. Nance’s mother also engaged in a verbal dispute.

The court record shows that during the argument, Lydia Renee Nance, 35, retrieved a handgun from inside the home. While on the phone with emergency dispatchers, she is alleged to have told the official she had a gun, and was going to shoot the two women.

A shooting took place the night of Thursday, Dec. 21 on Ravenswood Drive in Lansing Twp. (WLNS)

“So, I just wanna let you know, when I shoot these bitches in my yard, it’s cause they came up here messin’ with me and my family,” she is alleged to have told 911 operators.

The court record reports that shortly after telling operators she was going to shoot the two women, two shots were recorded. She also told officials on the phone she shot her son’s ex-girlfriend.

Before the shooting, Robert, according to the Affidavit of Probable Cause filed in 55th District Court, exited the house at 1401 Ravenswood and attempted to de-escalate the situation. Lawson allegedly slapped Nance.

The probable cause affidavit filed in 55th District Court regarding the Dec. 21 shooting of two women in Lansing Township. (WLNS)

In response to the slap, Nance retreated into the home. His mother and sister were in the doorway. At some point during the argument, Nance’s mother, Lydia Renee Nance, retrieved a handgun.

When Lawson attempted to follow her ex-boyfriend into his home, Lydia fired the gun twice. One round struck Lawson’s friend in the hip, while one round went into Lawson’s chest.

Lydia, 35, was detained at the scene. She has been charged with one count of homicide – open murder, one count of assault with intent to murder and two counts of felony firearm.

She is free on a $200,000 cash or surety bond. The bond was set on Dec. 23, 2023, and it was paid the same day, according to court records.

She’s scheduled for a preliminary examination on Feb. 6 at 9:30 a.m. in 55th District Court.