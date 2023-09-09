EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In addition to alcohol sales and landmark athletic events, Spartan Stadium is now adding a new feature–metal detectors.

The walk-through detectors will make their Spartan Stadium debut at the Michigan State University football game Sept. 9 against Richmond, according to a news release.

“This new addition to Spartan Stadium will continue to make sure the venue remains safe for all to enjoy,” said Vice President and Chief Safety Officer Marlon Lynch.

University officials are encouraging football-goers to arrive at the stadium early, so as to avoid backups. Guests won’t initially have to take items out of their pockets, unless the metal detector goes off–in which case, security will check them individually with a wand.

Metal detectors are already in place at the Breslin Center and will be added to the Wharton Center, Munn Ice Arena and the MSU Tennis Center, officials said.

MSU Police and Public Safety are in charge of the metal detectors. Additional details about each venue’s use of the metal detectors will be available in the future, according to the MSU news release.

Fans can get gameday updates, include about safety, potential game delays and bag policies, by texting SPARTANFB23 to 888777.