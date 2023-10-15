LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Jim Geyer, 6 News meteorologist who retired late last month after more than 35 years forecasting the weather in Michigan, was a Silver Circle honoree and inductee at the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences 2023 Gold & Silver Circle luncheon, Sunday in Detroit.

The Silver Circle recognizes those with distinguished careers in television for 25 years or longer. “Gold and Silver Circle members are honored for more than their longevity — they are honored for making an enduring contribution to the vitality of the television industry and for setting standards of achievement we can all hope to emulate,” according to the organization’s website. “These honorees also give back to the community as mentors, educators and volunteers.”

Prior to serving as meteorologist at WLNS for more than 20 years, Jim spent 13 years with WJR-AM radio in Detroit, followed by four years in the Flint/Saginaw TV market. He graduated from Concordia University and the University of Michigan.

