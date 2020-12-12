Metro Melik Brown talks with owner of ‘Bad Annies’ about mysterious monolith appearing in front of the store

LANSING, MICH. This week ‘Metro Melik’ talked with Summer who is the owner of ‘Bad Annies’ in Old Town.

Her sister told her about a surprise that was outside of her store, “She was out walking the dog and she said there’s a giant monolith outside your store there’s also some fun social media stuff on the bottom like the organization to follow and its been loads of fun since then,” says Summer.

Summer says she finds it hilarious that a Monolith is outside of her store. She says dozens of people have been visiting it, taking pictures and coming into her store and asking questions about how it appeared here in Old town.

“It’s so old town its so peek old town its hilarious the monolith itself is interacting with all sorts of people lots of social media platform so that’s been fun to watch,” says Summer.