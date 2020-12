Lansing, Mich (WLNS) -Henry Kwok owner of Henry’s Place says the restaurant wanted to give back to the community during this challenging time.

“We own a restaurant but, another part of it is making food and I just wanna keep myself busy and give back to the community, I know were struggling but the community is behind us,” says Kwok

Kwok says, the restaurant donated lunches to the Meridian Police and Fire Department.