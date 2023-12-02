LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Union workers at MGM Grand Detroit Casino have ratified a contract with the casino, effectively ending a 47-day strike, according to 6 News media partner WXYZ Detroit.

WXYZ reported Saturday evening that the new, 5-year agreement will cover 1,700 workers at the casino.

MGM workers had voted down a previous contract in November, which workers at MotorCity Casino and Hollywood Casino at Greektown had approved.

According to the Detroit Casino Council, the agreement includes the largest-ever wage increases, including an immediate 18% pay raise on average.

DCC said the unions will suspend the strike immediately.