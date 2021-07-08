MHHS holds COVID-19 vaccine town hall for parents and families

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – The state continues its push to get more shots in arms with a focus on families during an online town hall.

The message was clear from Dr. Rosalyn Maben-Fester with Michigan Medicine. “Talk to your provider, if you have questions talk to your doctor. Its the person you’ve been working with this whole time that you trust” . Use them to make your decision,” she said.

Medical professionals and educators from around the state answered concerns from parents. Some of the questions focused on young families likes does the vaccine cause infertility.

“You know the things you need to reproduce are not being affected by this vaccination. If you want to keep yourself safe like when you actually are pregnant like the best way to do that is to get vaccinated. So that you can avoid getting an infection then and also avoid putting your child at risk,” Dr. Maben-Fester said.

Concerns about cases of myocarditis, which is inflammation of the lining around the heart, appearing in few people after vaccination were also addressed.

“I was able to hear from a colleague yesterday that they were able to speak with a pedantic cardiologist at Spectrum Heath and what they have noticed so far is that the changes of getting myocarditis from other sources and potentially from even COVID are probably the same or higher. The incidents coming from vaccinations are not a significant risk and there would be more benefit in protecting a patient against COVID-19 than the risk of a myocarditis reaction from the vaccination,” said Dr. Rachael Young of McLaren Oakland.

The panel was part of a series of virtual meetings with several groups including communities of color and faith-based leaders. The next online town hall will be aimed at reaching young adults later this month. Another way the state tries to reach the goal of having 70% of Michiganders vaccinated.