LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Michigan Court of Claims Judge accepted a request from Planned Parenthood of Michigan for a preliminary injunction on the 1931 law while the state hears the group’s lawsuit claiming the law is unconstitutional.

That law made all abortions here in Michigan a felony with an exception only for those performed to protect the life of the mother. The US Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe versus Wade back in 1973 blocked that law.

However, it’s still on the books.

After the leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court suggested the possibility of Roe v. Wade being overturned, groups like Planned Parenthood are focused on state court battles in an effort to protect abortion. Those who are pro-life are working against that effort.

Activists on both sides of the debate said they were surprised by Tuesday’s decision. While some see it as hope for abortion access in Michigan, others said they see an ongoing fight that’s just getting started.

“This is an injunction so this isn’t over with yet. The law on the books in Michigan does say that abortion is illegal so we’ll all be working on that. Working together on that and paying on that, so this isn’t like the end,” said Nancy Kujawa, a pro-life protester with group, 40 Days for Life.

She was joined by several other protesters outside of a Planned Parenthood location in Lansing. Further down the road, pro-choice advocates held their own signs in support of abortion access. One activist said the motion was small light in a recently dimming fight for abortion access.

“I still think that we’re at risk, the fight’s not over. I think it’s just buying us some hope and some time,” said Julia Miller.

The 25-page opinion that approved the preliminary injunction granted it until the end of the review of the lawsuit by Planned Parenthood of Michigan concerning the 1931 law.