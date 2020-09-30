Mi AG Addresses Voter Misinformation, says “Every Vote Counts.”

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Attorney General Dana Nessel pushed the message that “every vote counts” today while trying to debunk voting misinformation.

Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson met virtually with a diverse group of community leaders across the state to encourage people to get out, and vote.

A big topic of discussion this morning was the growing distrust of mail-in voting.

Nessel says voting by mail is a safe and secure option, despite attacks from President Trump, and is encouraging everyone who is voting absentee to get their ballot in the mail by October 19th.

Nessel says people should not go to their polling place on Election Day to see if their vote was counted, but instead, to track your ballot online at www.Michigan.gov/vote.

If you receive a message, voice mail, or pamphlet that you believe is spreading misinformation about the election, you can report it to misinformation@michigan.gov