LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Rep. Thomas Albert has resigned as chairman of the Michigan House Appropriations Committee.

The sudden decision was made at the end of the committee’s Wednesday morning meeting.

Albert, a Republican from Lowell, followed up with a statement explaining that his decision is to protest Michigan’s supplemental budget measure.

The measure is expected to be voted on later Wednesday by the state House and Senate.

I cannot support the supplemental budget measure that is before the Legislature today. As I said at the beginning of this month — now is not the time for the state to commit to spending more money. We are in the beginning stages of a global recession and we still don’t know how bad the economy will get in the coming months. We simply do not know if tax revenues will come into the state as we anticipated previously. The wise thing to do is keep money on hand to ensure we can fulfill budget commitments already signed into law, and possibly return money to Michigan taxpayers struggling with inflation. With all of the uncertainty in the economy today, we should not be making new spending commitments. Rep. Thomas Albert.

Rep. Mary Whiteford, a Republican from Casco Township who was serving as the committee’s vice-chairwoman, will take over as chairwoman for the rest of the year.