Mi Attorney General investigates Boy Scouts over sex abuse allegations

FILE – In this March 5, 2020 file photo, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel addresses the media during a news conference in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan State Police are launching a joint investigation into the Boy Scouts of America (BSA).

The AG and MSP are working to obtain information regarding sex abuse allegations that were unveiled during a recent civil litigation.

The two agencies are asking the public to report instances of abuse that would assist in the investigation.

“My department has proven our commitment to accountability through similar sex abuse investigations and I believe—with the public’s help—we can secure justice for survivors who endured abuse through Boy Scouts of America,” said Nessel. “We stand ready to fight for those wronged by people they should have been able to trust.”

“We’re pleased to partner with the Attorney General’s office on this important investigation,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police. “We understand the critical role our investigators will play in supporting survivors who may come forward in this case, and are prepared to leverage resources statewide to address any allegations we receive.”

If you have information about the Boy Scouts of America that you think would help the investigation, you call the investigation hotline at 844-324-3374 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Tips can be left anonymously.