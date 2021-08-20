MI averaging 2,000+ COVID-19 cases a day

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan COVID-19 cases on are on the rise, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported cases between yesterday and today totaling to 4,197.

A total of 37 deaths were reported, 13 of those deaths were identified during a Vital Records review.

Since March 2020, 929,574 cases have been reported and 20,113 deaths have been confirmed in Michigan.

According to MDHHS, Vaccination continues to be the most important public health action to end the COVID-19 pandemic. With the surge of the Delta variant across the U.S., the CDC is issuing updated recommendations for masking in July 2021.