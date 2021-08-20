MI averaging 2,000+ COVID-19 cases a day

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan COVID-19 cases on are on the rise, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported cases between yesterday and today totaling to 4,197.
A total of 37 deaths were reported, 13 of those deaths were identified during a Vital Records review.
Since March 2020, 929,574 cases have been reported and 20,113 deaths have been confirmed in Michigan.
According to MDHHS, Vaccination continues to be the most important public health action to end the COVID-19 pandemic. With the surge of the Delta variant across the U.S., the CDC is issuing updated recommendations for masking in July 2021.
- CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. Children should have full-time, in-person learning in the fall with layered prevention strategies.
- CDC recommends that community leaders encourage vaccination and masking to prevent further outbreaks, especially in areas of substantial and high transmission.
- The CDC requires that all persons wear masks on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation, as well as at airports and stations.
- In areas with substantial and high transmission, CDC recommends that everyone (including fully vaccinated individuals) wear a mask in public indoor settings to help prevent spread of COVID-19, especially the Delta variant, and to protect others.
- CDC recommends that fully vaccinated people who have a known exposure to someone with COVID-19 get tested three to five days after exposure and wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative test.
- Additionally, fully vaccinated people might choose to wear a mask regardless of the level of transmission, particularly if they are immunocompromised or
at increased risk for severe disease from COVID-19, or if they have someone in their household who is immunocompromised, at increased risk of severe disease or not fully vaccinated.