Americans are expected to eat 1.42 billion chicken wings on Super Bowl Sunday, but some states have a bigger hankering than others. (Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michiganders love chicken wings so much, they’ve got a festival for it–and it’s happening this weekend in Lansing.

The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival goes on Saturday and Sunday from 2-9 p.m. at Adado Riverfront Park, 300 N. Grand Avenue in Lansing.

You can get all kinds of wings, from mild to off-the-charts spicy. There’s a main stage with music and other live entertainment, a kids’ zone with inflatables, a game trailer, giveaways, a VIP beer-and-wine tent and a people’s choice vendor contest.

At 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, you can try out your endurance wing-eating in a wing-eating contest for ages 18 and up. Winners will get a trophy and a cash prize. The contest entry is $25, and only 10 contestants can compete each day.

VIP tickets are $45 for ages 21 and up, and include tokens for 12 wing samples, two drink tokens for alcoholic beverages, five drink tickets for nonalcoholic drinks, early entry, a giveaway drawing ticket, and access to the VIP tent and the VIP area near the state.

VIP beer-and-wine tickets are $55 for ages 21 and up.

General admission is $5 before 4 p.m. and $15 after 4 p.m. at the gate. Kids ages 14 and under can get in for free with an adult who’s paying.

Cancer survivors, military members and people 65 and older also get in for free.

Some of the proceeds will be donated to the Against All Odds Foundation, which runs a free retail store in the Lansing Mall for underserved communities and supports cancers survivors with personal needs.