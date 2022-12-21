LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Supporting abortion rights, the environment and even small businesses were just a few of the things state Democrats were celebrating on Wednesday.

Democrats held an end-of-the-year event, promoting their accomplishments.

This comes as they’re set to take control of the state house and state senate for the first time in decades.

Current Democratic minority leader Donna Lasinski says they have lots of work to do.

“We look forward to is that democrats will be working on the agenda that they put forward which some folks because it includes an innovator/entrepreneur score, may then consider that a more moderate agenda. Some may call that moderate, some may call that more centered, I call that good for Michigan,” said Democratic State Rep. Donna Lasinski.

This comes as the Michigan GOP is scrambling to find a new leader. Several big names, including Tudor Dixon and Pete Hoekstra were mentioned for the GOP chair spot but have decided not to run.