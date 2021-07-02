MI Democrats introduce bills to amend anti-LGBTQ marriage law

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Democrats in the Michigan State House have introduced a package of bills that aims to repeal Michigan’s ban on same-sex marriage.

The 2015 Supreme Court case Obergefell v. Hodges ruled that banning same-sex marriage was unconstitutional, but the state of Michigan has not updated its existing laws to reflect the change.

The 54-bill package introduced a resolution that aims to create create a ballot proposal that would repeal the same-sex marriage ban in the State’s constitution.

The bills would also update existing laws referring to married couples or parents to make them gender-neutral.