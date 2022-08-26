LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Last weekend was the Michigan Democratic Convention, and the four incumbents say they’re ready to reclaim the top statewide offices.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her running mate Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist will top the ticket.

Whitmer talked about the challenges of the last four years and how she’s looking forward to the next four.

“Over the last few months I’ve been often asked ‘Why do I want to keep doing this?’ and the answer is simple: tough times call for tough leadership. And despite all the challenges that we have faced, we have made a tremendous amount of progress working together to build a stronger Michigan,” Whitmer said.

While Whitmer won an uncontested primary, Democrats had to choose candidates for attorney general and secretary of state.

Incumbent Attorney General Dana Nessel got the nod for another shot at serving as the state’s top lawyer.

Democrats also chose incumbent Jocelyn Benson to represent them again for Secretary of State.

Benson says whether it’s at a branch office or the ballot box, her department has made great strides during her time in office.

“We looked ahead to what we hoped would be a new day for democracy in Michigan. A day in which our government and democracy would work better for everyone and we made that happen,” Benson said.

But those aren’t the only statewide offices.

Democrats also chose candidates for the Michigan Board of Education and the boards at the University of Michigan, Michigan State University and Wayne State University.

They also picked a familiar face for the Michigan Supreme Court. Justice Richard Bernstein will be one of their nominees.

He was first elected in 2014 and is running for his second term. For the second seat, they chose Kyra Harris-Bolden. She’s an attorney who is currently a state representative as well.