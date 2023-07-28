LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The state of Michigan has taken an extra step to protect its Eastern Hemlock trees from woolly intruders.

Not mammoths–adelgid.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) expanded the state’s quarantine of the hemlock woolly adelgid, an invasive species that infests eastern hemlock trees, the department announced on Friday.

The quarantine now includes Benzie and Manistee counties, and a portion of Washtenaw County in and around the Nichols Arboretum, after the pest was identified in those areas.

Allegan, Ottawa, Muskegon, Oceana and Mason counties are already included in the quarantine.

The quarantine regulates the movement of hemlock and tiger-tail spruce trees, forest products and nursery stock, with some exceptions, from the quarantine areas to other parts of the state.

“Our goal is to protect the 170 million hemlock trees that live in Michigan’s forests,” said Mike Philip, director of MDARD’s Pesticide and Plant Pest Management Division.

Thought to be native to Japan, the hemlock woolly adelgid is an aphid-like insect that covers itself with a white, waxy “wool” that acts as a protective coating. They look like tiny cotton balls, and they cover the base of hemlock needles.

The adelgid feeds on the sap at the base of hemlock needs, which disrupts the flow of nutrients and causes the needles to change colors, then fall off. Without needles the hemlock tree starves to death, usually within three to five years.

“According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, hemlock trees have a strong impact on streamside habitat conditions and stream health,” Philip said. “Loss of hemlock could result in a rise in water temperatures in streams and an increase in soil erosion, something Michiganders certainly don’t need to further experience.”

The new quarantine is effective Aug. 1.

You are asked to report any trees infested with hemlock woolly adelgid by doing one of the following: