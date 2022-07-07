GRAND RAPIDS Mich. (WLNS) – Before they can take on the governor, they need to take on each other, and that’s what four candidates running in the GOP primary did Wednesday night.

Four of the five Republican candidates running to become Michigan’s next governor made their case to voters across the state.

They took the stage for a debate less than a month before the Aug. 2 primary.

From abortion access to the state energy policy, candidates were asked how they would address a list of issues facing our state.

While some issues brought attacks, others lead to consensus across the stage. First on the list was inflation.

“I would like to reduce the income tax, over time and see that income tax reduced and eliminated over time. As you were mentioning, it’s not possible to immediately get rid of that income tax because you have to replace that with something else,” said candidate Tudor Dixon.

Tackling inflation brought the candidates together with Tudor Dixon and Kevin Rinke both supporting reducing or removing the personal income tax, while Garrett Soldano and Ryan Kelly both talked about a gas tax holiday to help drivers at the pump.



When it came to voter-submitted questions, all candidates said they oppose the temporary injunction on the 1931 state ban, with Rinke saying this debate is now up to the people here in Michigan to decide.

“This is a legislative issue and the legislature needs to represent the people of this state to determine what our path forward is,” he said.

Voters also asked about the candidates’ positions on the 2020 election.

All said there were signs of irregularities with both Kelley and Soldano furthering false theories of fraud.

Kelley’s response to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol comes a day before he is due in court over misdemeanor charges from the riot.

And on infrastructure and energy policy, all candidates agreed on expanding nuclear energy in the state as well as tapping into fossil fuels.

Soldano called for fewer regulations on energy companies within the state.

“So we are primed and ready and the best thing we can do is get the government’s boot off of our neck and make sure no governor can do this again,” said Soldano.

Wednesday’s debate did not include another candidate who will appear on the August primary ballot. Ralph Rebant was not on stage due to low polling numbers.