MI GOP Chairman apologizes for “assassination” and “witches” comments

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan’s Republican Party Chairman and University of Michigan Regent, Ron Wesier, made comments at a political event on Thursday in Oakland County calling elected officials “witches.”

On Saturday he released an apology saying “In an increasingly vitriolic political environment, we should all do better to treat each other with respect, myself included.” He added ” I apologize to those I offended for the flippant analogy about three women who are elected officials and for the off-hand comments about two other leaders. I have never advocated for violence and never will. While I will always fight for the people and policies I believe in, I pledge to be part of a respectful political dialogue going forward.”

A spokesperson for the Secretary of State also posted this response shortly after Weiser’s apology:

Weiser was referring to Governor Whitmer, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel. “Our job now is to soften up those three witches and make sure that we have good candidates to run against them, that they are ready for the burning at the stake,” Wesier said.

He was also asked by an audience member on how to remove congressmen Fred Upton and Peter Meijer who both approved the impeachment of former president Donald Trump.

Weiser responded by saying “other than assassination, I have no other way of voting them out.”

Weiser has been under fire for the comments and many, even fellow regents, have called for his resignation. On Friday night, Weiser put out these three tweets: