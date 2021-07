FILE In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters listen as President Donald Trump speaks as a Confederate-themed and other flags flutter in the wind during a rally in Washington. War-like imagery has begun to take hold in mainstream Republican political circles in the wake of the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, with some elected officials and party leaders rejecting calls to tone down their rhetoric contemplating a second civil war. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A high-ranking Michigan GOP official has resigned after getting push back for saying the 2020 presidential election was not stolen, and blaming former President Trump for the loss.

6 News media partners at MLive say Jason Roe announced he would be leaving his position as “Executive Director of the Republican party. ”

Roe did not say why he was leaving, saying the reasons will stay between him and party chairmen Ron Weiser.