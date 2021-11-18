MI GOP files temporary restraining order to block Whitmer from using funds

In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Republican Party has filed a temporary restraining order against Governor Gretchen Whitmer, aiming to prevent her from using certain campaign funds.

Michigan Republicans cited the $3 million that the Whitmer campaign raised, calling the funds “illegal.”

The funds in question were raised in response to numerous attempts to recall Governor Whitmer.

Current law allows for candidates to raise funding during recall attempts.

MIGOP Communications Director Gustavo Portela called the funds “excessive” and said that the recalls were “nonexistent.”

Gretchen Whitmer has now admitted that she raised over $3 million in illegal excessive funds, and that money must be returned to donors rather than laundered to other organizations supporting her re-election. We will continue to fight to ensure the law is properly followed because no one, including Gretchen Whitmer, is above the law.“

There have been several unsuccessful attempts to recall Whitmer, some of which had their effort approved but failed to garner enough signatures.