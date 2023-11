LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) is joining advocates, doctors, faith leaders and state officials to sign the Reproductive Health Act.

The signing is taking place in Livonia and was scheduled for 1 p.m., however, 6 News is being told the event is running late.

The act builds on efforts to expand access to abortion in Michigan after the passage of Proposal 3 last November along with the repeal of the state`s 1931 abortion ban earlier this year.