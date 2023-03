LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing lawmakers are looking to make it easier for third graders to move on to fourth grade.

A law in Michigan prevents third graders from moving up a grade if they’re not able to read at their respective grade level.

A new bill before the State House Education Committee would remove that rule.

The State Senate dumped the “read or flunk” portion of the law a few weeks ago.

Now, the full Michigan House needs to vote on it.