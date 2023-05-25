WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – Michigan-based Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow, alongside Representative Elissa Slotkin, are calling for the FDA to take all actions in mitigating a cancer drug shortage.

The three lawmakers wrote to FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf, calling on the FDA to mitigate the shortage of cancer drugs.

“The nationwide shortages of critical cancer drugs, specifically cisplatin and carboplatin, are causing hospitals and health care systems in Michigan and across the country to ration products and delay needed treatments for cancer patients,” the lawmakers said in a statement.

The letter says the FDA could use its authority to allow temporary importation of different medicines, as well as expediting approval for new manufacturing plants.

The letter, co-written by the three lawmakers, can be read in its entirety below: