MI lawmakers on bipartisan task force shine light on PFAS water contamination

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan lawmakers from both sides of the aisle came together Friday to shine a light back on an issue that’s plagued parts of the state for years.

U.S. Reps. Fred Upton (R-St. Joseph), Dan Kildee (D-Flint Township), Peter Meijer (R-Grand Rapids), Debbie Dingell (D-Dearborn) and Haley Stevens (D-Rochester Hills) are on the bipartisan PFAS Task Force.

Friday, the task force announced a relaunch of the Congressional PFAS Task Force for the 117th Congress and to lay out their plan to deal with the PFAS crisis.

They announced a letter has already been sent to the Biden Administration outlining the need for executive and legislative action.

They would like to create a national drinking water standard and to make polluters — not taxpayers — pay for the cleanup.

Meijer said PFAS is a national problem that Michigan has been ahead of the curve for quite some time.

“I’m a Republican — I like to think of myself as a small-government type. If it can be done at the state level, push it down to the states. But when you have 50 states all coming up with varying regulations based on different data sets, that’s not a strong recipe for having a consistent, national standard that is rooted in the best science,” Meijer said.

Kildee suggested more research is needed to find out the long-term effects of PFAS chemicals on the body. Kildee said some early studies are showing PFAS in the body could have an adverse impact on the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines.

“It’s a forever chemical. We talked about that. But people don’t realize where it is, and it’s in your clothes, makeup, food containers, cookware and it can’t go unchecked,” Dingell said.

The team also announced they are reintroducing the PFAS Action Act soon.