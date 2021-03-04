MI Lawmakers to participate in Special Olympics Polar Plunge

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Thursday afternoon, Michigan lawmakers will once again brave the cold, and take a plunge into an icy pool, to help raise money for Special Olympics Michigan.

Unfortunately due to COVID-19, officials say this year, the size of the pool is changing but the water will be just as cold, and the money raised is just as important. Instead of the usual large pool on the Capitol steps, Legislators will show their support by soaking in 50 socially-distanced “kiddie pools” filled with icy cold water spread out on the Capitol lawn in front of the State Capitol.

This marks the 10th year for the Legislative Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Michigan, which is put on by Michigan Law Enforcement Torch Run. The Legislative Polar Plunge has raised $259,000 since its inception, with a goal of raising another $50,000 this year.

Despite COVID-19, Polar Plunges have take place all over in a virtual format this year, and so far over the past two months, participants in the Virtual Polar Plunge have raised more than $675,000 for Special Olympics Michigan – far surpassing the initial fundraising goal of $500,000.

Those planning to participate include:

Sen. Jim Ananich (D-Flint)

Sen. Marshall Bullock (D-Detroit)

Sen. Curtis Hertel Jr. (D-East Lansing)

Sen. Adam Hollier (D-Detroit)

Sen. Ken Horn (R-Frankenmuth)

Sen. Sylvia Santana (D-Detroit)

Sen. Wayne Schmidt (R-Traverse City),

Rep. Abraham Aiyash (D-Hamtramck)

Rep. Timmy Beson (R-Bay City)

Rep. Mary Cavanagh (D-Redford)

Rep. TC Clements (R-Temperance)

Rep. Ben Frederick (R-Owosso)

Rep. Roger Hauck (R-Mount Pleasant)

Rep. Kevin Hertel (D-St. Clair Shores)

Rep. Padma Kuppa (D-Troy)

Rep. Julie Rogers (D-Kalamazoo)

Rep. Lori Stone (D-Warren)

Rep. Joe Tate (D-Detroit).

The Polar Plunge series raises more than $1 million for Special Olympics Michigan each year, with 2020 being a banner year that saw a record $1.37 million raised.