MI LOTTERY: One week left for the Fantasy 5 jackpot winner

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—In a week one lucky person will win the $201,144 Fantasy 5 jackpot and claim their prize money!

The Michigan Lottery announced the winning ticket will be sold on September 2nd at the Superior Market at 5700 Plymouth Road in Ann Arbor. The winning ticket will have the lucky five numbers: 06-25-27-28-38.

If you are lucky enough to pick the ticket with the magic numbers you should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237, and schedule an appointment to collect the cash prize.

Players who match all five Fantasy 5 numbers drawn win a jackpot that starts at $100,000. Fantasy 5 drawings are held seven days a week at 7:29 p.m.

The prize must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing. If the prize isn’t claimed before the ticket expires, all of the cash will go to the state School Aid Fund.