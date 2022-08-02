WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A 38-year-old Pittsfield Township man has been arrested for charges related to child pornography.

An investigation into to the online activity of Kevin Thomas-Bradley Stange was initiated after the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Evidence gathered led police to a home in Washtenaw County where Stange was staying. Police searched the premises and recovered digital evidence.

After searching the residence, police arrested Stange and charged him with two counts of child sexually abusive activity and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Stange was arraigned in the 14-A District Court on July 29. He was released on a personal recognizance bond.

Child sexually abusive activity is a felony punishable up to 25 years in prison; use of a computer to commit a crime is an additional felony punishable by 20 years in prison.

Police said they also investigated the recording of unknown individuals inside public restrooms in the Washtenaw County area.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Tom Gladney with the Michigan State Police at (269) 845-0994.