LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Mayor of Wyoming, Kent Vanderwood, and former Michigan GOP co-chair, Meshawn Maddock, appeared virtually on Friday in Lansing District Court.

Mary-Ann Henry from Brighton also made an appearance in court.

They are among 16 people being charged in the 2020 electors case with 8 felony counts including conspiracy and forgery.

The full list of charges along with the maximum sentences can be seen below:

CONSPIRACY – LEGAL ACT/ILLEGAL MANNER (750157A) (offense date Dec. 14, 2020) Felony, Max of 14 years in prison and or $10,000 FORGERY (750248) Felony, Max of 14 years in prison FORGERY (750248) Felony, Max of 14 years in prison CONSPIRACY – LEGAL ACT/ILLEGAL MANNER (750157A) Felony, Max of 14 years in prison and or $10,000 UTTERING & PUBLISHING (750249) Felony, Max of 14 years in prison CONSPIRACY – LEGAL ACT/ILLEGAL MANNER (750157A) Felony, Max of 5 years in prison and or $10,000 EL-ELECTION LAW – FORGERY (168933A) Felony, Max of 5 years in prison and or $1,000 EL-ELECTION LAW – FORGERY (168933A) Felony, Max of 5 years in prison and or $1,000

In Vanderwood’s hearing, Magistrate Laura A. Millmore set a personal bond of $1,000 and restricted out of state travel. She then provided Vanderwood with a date for his two upcoming hearings, both are later this month.

Maddock’s next hearing was moved to October to allow attorneys to review evidence.