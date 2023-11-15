EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – The VFW National Home in Eaton Rapids was in the national spotlight Wednesday morning along with vets helped by the non-profit.

The early morning episode of “Military Makeover Operation Career” on Lifetime highlighted the campus’ nearly 100 years of helping vets while they transition to post-service life.

Organization leaders say their mission has expanded since the 1920s from the original goal of helping families whose loved ones were killed while serving. Now, the campus provides more than 40 houses for eligible vets to stay in. The campus also offers financial help and mental health resources, along with a sense of community during their transition.

Navy vet Lusia — whose last name was not provided on the show — says the organization has offered a second chance to her and her kids while they stay at the home.

“I was able to not only find employment again but I’m enrolled at the University of Michigan, on the dean’s list. You know, I have a house, I have food, my kids are taken care of. we have addressed all of our medical issues and we have regained our life back,” she said.

Lusia with her family at the VFW National Home (Credit: Military Makeover Operation Career)

Lusia’s story is featured along with Navy veteran Shawn Hoskins.

Executive Director Michael Wilson says he’s glad to see the success stories come from the program. He hopes to see the campus expand to bring more services and conveniences for residents.