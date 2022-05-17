LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Court of Claims has stopped the enforcement of Michigan’s 1931 law that banned almost all abortions in the state.

In 1931, laws were passed making several acts illegal in Michigan, like adultery, horse racing and abortion. Since the Roe v. Wade decision, the abortion ban has not been enforced, but it is still on the books and could take effect if Roe is overturned.

Lawmakers and other officials are now reacting to the ruling.

This is a win for individuals, families, and communities. For those of us who provide abortions, it means we can continue to provide essential health care for our patients. Today’s ruling means all Michiganders will continue to be able to access the health care they deserve and to be able to decide for themselves their own futures.” Chief Medical Officer of Planned Parenthood Michigan Dr. Sarah Wallettplaintiff in the Court of Claims case

The president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America also chimed in.

Two weeks ago, our worst fears were confirmed when the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion showed that the court is prepared to end the constitutional right to abortion by explicitly overturning Roe. This crisis moment for abortion access means we have no time to spare. This ruling that blocks enforcement of Michigan’s 90-year-old law means that abortion access in the state will remain protected even when the Supreme Court issues its final opinion, and our fight can continue for permanent relief against this antiquated and dangerous ban. Planned Parenthood has long vowed to do everything in its power to protect access to abortion, and this ruling in Michigan is a victory in our effort to make sure nothing comes between patients and their freedom to control their own bodies, lives, and futures.” Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO, Planned Parenthood Federation of America:

This is great news for the fundamental right of people to make the reproductive health care choices that are right for them, including abortions. Although it is a promising step, the fight is far from over,” said state Rep. Laurie Pohutsky (D-Livonia), chair of the Progressive Women’s Caucus. “I look forward to the next step in the process where, hopefully, we will see this archaic law taken off the books.”

I applaud this ruling, but it is just one of the ways House Democrats and our allies are striving to protect reproductive health care,” said State House Democratic Leader Donna Lasinski (D-Scio Township). “We will continue to push for passage of the Reproductive Health Act in the Legislature and amending the Michigan Constitution to enshrine bodily autonomy as a full, legal right in our state.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat and staunch abortion rights activist, released a lengthy press statement on the ruling.

Today marks an important victory for Michiganders. The opinion from the Michigan Court of Claims is clear and sends the message that Michigan’s 1931 law banning abortion, even in cases of rape or incest, should not go into effect even if Roe is overturned. It will help ensure that Michigan remains a place where women have freedom and control over their own bodies. “But our work is not over. I want every Michigander to know: no matter what happens in DC, I’m going to fight like hell to protect access to safe, legal abortion in Michigan. That’s why last month, I filed a lawsuit and used my executive authority to urge the Michigan Supreme Court to immediately resolve whether Michigan’s state constitution protects the right to abortion once and for all. While today’s preliminary injunction offers immediate, critical relief, we need the Michigan Supreme Court to weigh in and establish the right to abortion under our state constitution. We must protect the rights of nearly 2.2 million women in Michigan to make decisions about their bodies because, however we personally feel about abortion, a woman’s health, not politics, should drive important medical decisions.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Earlier this year, Whitmer filed a lawsuit that called for the Michigan Supreme Court to recognize a constitutional right for abortion Due Process Clause of the Michigan Constitution.

Whitmer’s suit is a separate one from today’s ruling and she is still calling for the Michigan Supreme Court to recognize the right to an abortion.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, another pro-choice Democrat, also weighed in.

This injunction is a victory for the millions of Michigan women fighting for their rights. The judge acted quickly in the interest of bodily integrity and personal freedom to preserve this important right and found a likelihood of success in the state law being found unconstitutional. I have no plans to appeal and will comply with the order to provide notice to all state and local officials under my supervision.” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel

Michigan Court of Claims Trial Judge Elizabeth L. Gleicher today issued an unfounded and baseless injunction against enforcement of Michigan’s abortion statute in the sham lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood against Attorney General Dana Nessel. “Judge Gleicher’s decision seriously undermines the public’s confidence in, and reliance on, a fair and impartial judiciary,” stated Professor William Wagner, President of the Great Lakes Justice Center, a right-wing advocacy group.

This article will be updated as more officials and lawmakers react.