WASHINGTON, D.C. – Thursday marked the 5th annual public hearing for the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. capitol.

There, we found just how close this country came to a coup.

The committee found that Former President Trump wanted to use the justice department to legitimize his false claims of election fraud.

The former president’s own appointees told him there was no fraud.

Trump then tried to replace the acting Attorney General with the DOJ’s environmental lawyer and a supporter of Trump’s claims.

Clark wanted the DOJ to push for special legislative sessions in several states to try and overturn the results. In a meeting on January 3, top officials threatened to resign if Clark was promoted.

The committee then showed how several Republican lawmakers asked for pardons. Clark invoked the fifth amendment more than 100 times during his deposition.

Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Republican State Senate Majority leader Mike Shirkey were also summoned to testify to the committee.