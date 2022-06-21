WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) – Recorded testimony from two Michigan state officials was featured during Tuesday’s January 6 hearing.

The committee said their experiences further prove a campaign by both former President Trump and campaign officials to overturn election results.

Testimony from Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey were played as part of the committee’s argument that lawmakers and election officials around the country faced pressure from the White House following the election.

Committee member Congressman Adam Schiff from California said Trump campaign staff reached out to state lawmakers hoping to convince them to send electors who would vote in favor of the former president.

He mentioned that remarks about election fraud lead to protests outside of the homes of lawmakers and state election officials.

In testimony played Tuesday, the Michigan Senate Majority leader said his personal phone number was released and his office was overwhelmed with calls from the Trump team and his supporters.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson shared her experience of having protestors gather outside her house

“And then about 45 minutes later we started to hear the noises outside my home and my stomach sank. And I thought “It’s me” and then it’s just, we don’t know what’s going on, on the uncertainty of that was the fear. Like, are they coming with guns? Are they going to attack my house? I’m in here with my kid, I’m trying to put him in bed,” Benson said.

In a statement released Tuesday, she says that election officials from all parties and levels faced harassment and threats in the aftermath of the 2020 Election.

“We cannot have a secure democracy if we do not protect the security of the people who administer, protect, and stand guard over our elections,” Benson said in a statement.