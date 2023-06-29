LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The head of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights (MDCR) and Michigan College Access Network have condemned the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision today to strike down affirmative action in college admission.

“For hundreds of years our nation explicitly made race the excuse for harms levied upon people of color. The Supreme Court decision trivializes the reality that much of the progress made over the last 60 years was due to programs that directly addressed our racial legacy,” said John E. Johnson, Jr., Executive Director of MDCR, in a press release.

As a result of today’s ruling, educational institutions in the U.S. are no longer allowed to consider race and ethnicity in their admissions processes.

In Michigan, legislation in 2006 banned the consideration of race, color, sex or national origin in admissions processes at state public educational institutions.

The Michigan College Access Network (MCAN) said in a press release today that the effect of Michigan’s 2006 legislation had been significant.

“At the University of Michigan, enrollment for Black students declined from 7% in 2006 to just under 4% in 2021. In that same time frame, the percent of Black, college-aged Michigan residents increased from 16% to 19%,” said MCAN Executive Director Ryan Fewins-Bliss.

Michigan State University representatives spoke to the university’s continuing commitment to diversity in spite of the 2006 legislation.

“This academic year, we had our largest and one of our most diverse classes of first-year students, and we are building on that progress alongside our campus partners,” MSU spokesperson Emily Guerrant said in a press statement on Thursday.

In spite of affirmative action having already been struck down in Michigan, Fewins-Bliss said today’s U.S. Supreme Court decision would be detrimental.

“This setback will exacerbate the existing inequities that lead to an underrepresentation of Black, Latino and Indigenous students enrolling in and completing postsecondary education,” said Fewins-Bliss.

The Supreme Court ruling received praised from many others, like U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar (D-Mich).

“No one should be judged by the color of their skin, and today’s Supreme Court ruling reaffirms this essential truth,” said Moolenaar in a statement Thursday.

U.S. Rep Tim Walberg (D-Mich) called the ruling “a victory for the equal protection of all students.”

Opponents of the ruling spoke to the long-term impact of the Supreme Court ruling not just on minorities, but whole generations.

“This ruling will damage the intellectual growth of future generations by robbing universities of the ability to guarantee an environment of robust diversity,” director Johnson said.

In a statement on Thursday, University of Michigan President Santa J. Ono similarly spoke to the value of racial diversity, saying the university is “deeply disheartened” by today’s Supreme Court ruling.

“[Racial diversity] helps prepare students to be leaders in a global marketplace and increasingly multicultural society. This belief is supported by a robust body of social science and educational research evidence,” said Ono in the statement.