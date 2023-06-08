LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan organizations have a goal to equip 60% of the state’s workers with a college degree or professional credential by 2030.

To that end, the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, Michigan College Access Network and Global Detroit are partnering to offer $1.5 million in the form of two new grants to boost success at Michigan community colleges and tribal colleges.

“By investing in Student Success Grants, we can help community colleges across the state do what they do best help more people get the skills and credentials they need to succeed in high-demand, high-skill jobs,” said Susan Corbin, director of LEO, in a press release.

“By increasing our state’s college completion rates, we are making sure Michigan is prepared to compete in a globally competitive economy, and making sure all Michiganders have an equal path to build a better life for themselves and their families,” Corbin continued.

The Immigrant Student Success Grant will provide grants of up to $150,000 over 18 months to selected Michigan community colleges and tribal colleges “to increase enrollment, retention, and program completion rates for international, immigrant, refugee, or first-generation students,” according to the press release.

The Sixty by 30 Adult Student Success grant will provide grants of up to $200,000 over two years to selected Michigan community colleges and tribal colleges “to implement new, or upscale existing, strategies to improve persistence and completion rates among adult students.”

“Community colleges play a critical role in helping Michiganders reach their postsecondary goals, build a brighter long-term future and enhance our state economy,” said MCAN executive director Ryan Fewins-Bliss.

Eligible institutions can apply for these Student Success grants online at mcan.smapply.org/prog/2023_success_grants.

They can also download a PDF version of the application.

Applications are due July 31. Applicants can receive a pre-review if they submit by July 14. The Sixty by 30 office will provide additional support for applications.

They will host an informational webinar on June 20 from noon to 1 p.m. on Zoom, and drop-in office hours for technical support on Wednesdays beginning June 21, with the exception of July 5, from noon to 1 p.m.