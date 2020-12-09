Michigan Rep. removed from committees following Facebook comments “Make them pay”

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)– Michigan house representative Cynthia A. Johnson was removed from her committee assignments today, following comments she made during a Facebook live post last night.

You can watch video on the Facebook post below.

Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield and Speaker-elect Jason Wentworth today released the following statement on the video released last night by state Rep. Cynthia Johnson on social media:

“Threats to either Democrats or Republicans are unacceptable and un-American. They’re even more unbecoming of an elected official. Rep. Johnson has been removed from her committee assignments, and we are looking into further disciplinary action as the proper authorities conduct their own investigations. “We have been consistent in our position on this – violence and intimidation is never appropriate in politics. We have said that about threats against Gov. Whitmer, Secretary Benson, Rep. Johnson herself, and others. That applies to threats made toward public officials, and it must also apply when the threats come from public officials. Behavior like this will not be tolerated this term or next.” Rep. Lee Chatfield, Michigan Speaker of the House & Rep. Jason Wentworth, Michigan Speaker of the House-Elect

The Michigan Republican party also issued a statement in response to the comments:

“I am incredibly disturbed by Representative Cynthia Johnson’s deranged Facebook rant. It is reprehensible that an elected official would call on her ‘soldiers’ to make the supporters of an opposing party ‘pay’, and clearly, such a statement could incite people to violence.” “It was distressing to know that Representative Johnson received threats after last week’s hearing, however by issuing threats of violence of her own against the supporters of President Trump she has sunk to the same level as the unhinged individuals who threatened her. I call on Governor Whitmer and Michigan Democrats to condemn Representative Johnson’s statement immediately.” Laura Cox, Michigan Republican Party Chairman

Johnson has not responded to to her removal from committee assignements, or the response by the Michigan Republican Party.