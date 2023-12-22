LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The clock is winding down to find the perfect holiday gift. That also means that small business retailers are looking to lure you in for those last-minute shopping sales.

Business leaders with the National Retail Federation continue to express optimism with their prediction of higher holiday spending this year over last. The trade organization anticipates spending between November and December to be 3% to 4% higher than 2022.

In real dollars that means nearly a trillion dollars.

Locally, the holiday cheer is not as bright for some retail owners.

The Michigan Retailer Association released a report last week showing November sales were down for a second month in a row.

While busy stores have business owners cautiously optimistic, Andrea Bitely, vice president for communications at MRA, says underlying concerns about the economy are still on shoppers’ and businesses’ minds.

“It’s looking better,” Bitely tells 6 News. “We are optimistic that these sales in December are going to get us to a point where retailers can make that profit. Keep in mind that small retailers 2% to 3% profit is what they are looking for. So they can make improvements in their stores, make sure employees get benefits or wage increases. You have to be able to grow.”

Bitely says small retailers are offering deals and adding enhanced services, such as gift wrapping, to bring in customers.

The shopping will come to a close on Sunday evening as the region settles in for the holiday.