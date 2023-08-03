Books are displayed at the Banned Book Library in St. Petersburg, Fla., (Jefferee Woo/Tampa Bay Times via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Library Association is launching a Right to Read campaign in response to censorship and book-banning efforts in libraries across the country.

Public libraries are being targeted at an alarming rate to remove books containing topics such as racism, sexuality, gender and history.

In Jamestown Township, residents voted down a library millage in the last midterm election, forcing the closure of the only local library, after staff refused to remove LGBTQ books.

Earlier this year, there was a vote in the Michigan House of Representatives on whether or not to honor Librarian and Library Worker Day, with all Republicans opposing.

The MI Right to Read campaign is urging Michigan parents to join the coalition of more than 1,500 members and speak out against book banning and censorship efforts happening throughout the state.

The Michigan Library Association conducted a statewide poll, and 75% of respondents said we need to protect access to books and 83% would support state legislation to protect the right of the public to read what they wish in local public libraries and not have books banned.

“The majority of Michiganders support the work our public libraries do and want to see various perspectives portrayed in the content available at their local libraries,” Debbie Mikula, executive director of the Michigan Library Association, says.

“Michigan’s public libraries are centers for community, and we want to ensure that librarians across Michigan can do their jobs and serve the needs of all individuals.”

To learn more about the MI Right to Read campaign and coalition, visit MI Right to Read.