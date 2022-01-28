MI seeing increase in opioid deaths compared to recent years

FILE – In this Aug. 9, 2021, file photo, fake pill bottles with messages about OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma are displayed during a protest outside the courthouse where the bankruptcy of the company is taking place in White Plains, N.Y. A federal judge on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, has rejected OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy settlement of thousands of lawsuits over the opioid epidemic because of a provision that would protect members of the Sackler family from facing litigation of their own. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you’ve been paying attention in the past few years, the opioid crisis is ever-present around the nation.

Opioid use in Michigan has been on the rise since 2020, with the state seeing a spike in drug overdose after two years of declining numbers.

There were 2,738 overdose deaths among Michigan residents in 2020, 2,171 of which were opioid-related.

That’s a 16% increase from 2,354 and opioid overdose deaths increased by 23% percent from 1,768 in 2019 to 2,171 deaths in 2020.

The largest all drug overdose monthly increase in 2020 occurred in May (41% increase from April).

According to state data, the greatest increases in all drug and opioid overdoses were seen among Black and Hispanic Michiganders, widening an already concerning health disparity.

The age-adjusted all drug overdose death rate for Black residents was 43.4 per 100,000 residents and 27.7 per 100,000 for Hispanic residents, in comparison to 26.4 for white residents in 2020.

The age-adjusted opioid overdose death rate for Black residents, increased from 29.1 deaths per 100,000 residents in 2019 to 37.5 deaths per 100,000 residents in 2020.

The age-adjusted opioid overdose death rate for Hispanic residents, increased from 15 deaths per 100,000 residents in 2019 to 22.3 deaths per 100,000 residents in 2020.

Overdose deaths among Hispanic residents increased by 52% in 2020, from 91 in 2019 to 138..

Opioids aren’t the only issue though.

Increases in fentanyl and psychostimulants with abuse potential have been observed.

In 2020, synthetic opioids including fentanyl were involved in 88% of all drug overdose deaths, while the involvement of psychostimulants, not including cocaine, increased by 82% in 2020 from 2019- that increase is likely driven by methamphetamine.

What exactly is Michigan is doing to curb this issue?

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Opioids Task Force continue to implement the state’s seven pillar opioid strategy including prevention, treatment, harm reduction, criminal-justice involved and pregnant and parenting, with foundational pillars of data and equity.

Last summer, the Michigan Opioids Task Force voted to create a Racial Equity Workgroup aimed at ensuring an equity lens is brought to all opioids-related work.

MDHHS has continued efforts among all pillars of the state strategy, including maintaining a statewide Overdose Data to Action Dashboard, expanding access to medication for opioid use disorder and launching a naloxone portal to better naloxone access statewide, among other things.

To learn more about opioid abuse in Michigan, click here.