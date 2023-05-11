LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A bipartisan majority of the Michigan State Senate approved a bill Thursday that would expand the Transformational Brownfield Plan Program.

The program helps Michigan communities develop contaminated properties into things like homes and businesses.

The bill would change rules about how the program is funded, including raising caps on certain kinds of funding.

The senators said this program is crucial, as they believe it will lead to economic and population growth throughout Michigan.