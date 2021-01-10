MI Senator Gary Peters gives input on Joe Biden, U.S. Capitol attack and plans for 2021

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– 6 News got the chance to speak with Michigan Democratic Senator Gary Peters on the riots at the U.S. Capitol, Joe Biden and what’s on his agenda for 2021.

On the topic of the riots that broke out in Washington D.C., Peters says it was completely unacceptable, and to move forward as a country he believes starts with new leadership.

“We need to come together and understand that this does not represent who we are as Americans and our democracy needs to be built on trust, we have to have elected officials who know better to be very clear that there was not an election stolen, it was a fair free election,” said Peters,” and folks who continue to put out lies and misinformation to get people angry, they need to stop they need to tell the American people the truth and we need to move forward.”

When it comes to what he hopes president-elect Joe Biden will get done this year, he says the Covid-19 pandemic is the first priority.

“The number one agenda item that we must tackle is getting through this pandemic, there’s nothing more important than getting through this, we have to make sure we’re getting vaccines out,” said Peters.

He also added that he hopes another focus of the Biden administration will be to help the economy recover.

Now that Democrats have clenched control of the U.S. Senate, Peters says he will be moving from a ranking member on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, to the chair. He says they will focus on many issues including the pandemic, cyber security and U.S. Capitol security. Since the attacks at the Capitol on Wednesday, Peters says they plan to investigate why security wasn’t prepared.

“We have to make sure this never happens again,” said Peters.

He added that individual officer at the Capitol were heroic, but leadership of the police at the Capitol failed to protect the building.