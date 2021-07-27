MI Shot to Win sweepstakes boosts vaccination rate

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – You’re running out of time to be eligible for the MI Shot To Win $2 million drawing, as well as scholarship and daily drawings.

The sweepstakes wraps up on August 3.

The state is inching towards the goal of 70% of Michiganders 16 and up getting vaccinated.

The sweepstake was the reason former Lansing resident Jonathan Barraw got his COVID-19 vaccine.

The father of two won $50,000 in the Sweepstakes after getting his shot about three weeks ago.

Linda Vail, health officer for the Ingham county health department says the sweepstakes is working.

“When the sweepstakes started, we were below 60%, and like I said, we were going up and it was taking us a week to get a percent. This has had an impact statewide and will continue to have an impact for a short time. Of course, you got to be vaccinated by the 30th at this point in time. So the rest of this are the people still deciding and add in some of these places where we’re seeing people being required to be vaccinated,” Vail said.



As for what’s next, the state is focusing on furthering outreach.



“Talking to folks, meeting people where they are, giving them what they need and our work continues. I don’t think it stops. We are going to still be marching on that goal,” said Kerry Ebersole Singh of the Protect Michigan Commission

As for one of the prize winners, the money is a shot in the arm to help him buy a house.

“My kids deserve something better than where we are at and I feel that with this prize money, it’s actually giving me some actual ground, like a foundation to stand on in order to get us out of this situation,” said Barraw.