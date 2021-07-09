MI Supreme Court denies deadline extension for redistricting commission

The Michigan Hall of Justice, which houses the state Supreme Court and Court of Claims. (File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Supreme Court has denied the petition for deadline extensions for redrawing district lines by November 1, 2021.

In an order released by The Michigan Supreme Court, the Court stated the reason behind the creation of the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission.

“In 2018, the state’s voters overwhelmingly rejected the traditional method of partisan redistricting and, through a voter-initiated constitutional amendment, agreed to replace it with the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission.”

Although the initial extension request was until November 1, the Supreme Court has stated with all of the challenges of last year and this year, census data will still be able to be transmitted six months late.

“Citing the challenges for the national enumeration presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, hurricanes, and wildfires, the United States Census Bureau now expects to transmit that tabulated decennial census data by September 30, 2021-six months late.”

To read the full order, click here.