LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – “We are just so blessed to be able to be a family for children who needed it,” said adoptive parent Heather Kaweck.

Kaweck and her husband, Shane Schamper, are one of the families that were highlighted in the Michigan Supreme Court’s celebration of National Adoption Day.

“We are here to finalize the adoption of our daughter Kira Joy, and yeah today she is a Schamper and a full member of our forever family,” said Kaweck.

Supreme Court judges, child welfare advocates, and families gathered this morning to celebrate the 20th anniversary.

Judges finalized the adoptions of a few children and presented awards to child welfare officials.

“[We] really try to highlight the work that is being done for children that are in need of adoption in the state of Michigan,” said Chief Justice Elizabeth Clement.

“This is just a symbol of the hard work of hundreds of people throughout the court, inside the court, outside the court, in the state of Michigan and nationally,” said award recipient Richard Smart.

Members of the court spoke about the needs of children in foster care. It got emotional.

“They’re tears of joy you know some of these families have worked through a lot to get to this day… It’s a very emotional day, but a very positive one,” said Chief Justice Clement.

This is the first time the court has celebrated in person since the pandemic, and officials say being able to see the last step is motivating.

“We have accomplished a great deal, but there is so much work left to be done and having us in the same room gives us that energy and spirit to go forward,” Smart said.

And for the Schamper family, it’s a new start.

“We are just so happy to be a soft landing spot for them, and just have them in our family, and be able to love them and have a fresh start.”