LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -There’s drama in the Michigan Supreme Court.

On Monday, Justice Richard Bernstein, who was elected in 2014, apologized to Associated Justice Kyra Harris Bolden for comments he made about her law clerk.

Bolden, a former state lawmaker and the first Black woman to serve on the state Supreme Court, was appointed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Her term began on January 1 of this year.

Bolden hired Pete Martel, a former convicted felon, to serve as her law clerk. Martel had served 14 years in prison for robbery and shooting at police.

He was released in 2008 and obtained a degree from Wayne State University law school.

Bernstein said he was “disgusted” over Martel’s hiring, saying that Martel should not work in the state’s highest court.

Martel resigned shortly after.

On Monday, Bernstein released an official apology.