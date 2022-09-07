LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Supreme Court has ruled against arguments that call for the removal of a term-limit ballot proposal

The proposal aims to increase how long state legislators can serve. If passed, it would allow legislators to serve up to 12 years in the state Legislature, regardless of which chamber they are in.

Michigan’s 30-year-old term limits law, embedded in the state constitution, allows legislators to serve no more than 14 years, including three two-year House terms and two four-year Senate terms. The proposal would allow them to serve up to 12 years: six two-year House terms, three four-year Senate terms, or a combination.

With the court’s current ruling, the proposal will remain on the November 2022 ballot.

The ruling can be read here.