MI Supreme Court to hold oral arguments over Zoom

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Michigan Supreme Court

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Supreme Court has altered its November schedule, now hearing all oral arguments remotely via Zoom.

6 News was able to confirm that the courts were concerned with coronavirus transmission risk.

11 cases will be heard on November 9 and 10, to access the case docket, click here

The arguments will be livestreamed from the MSC YouTube page

No litigants or staff will be in the courtroom.

The schedule of arguments is posted on the Supreme Court’s oral arguments web page.

The Court regularly updates cases being heard on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar