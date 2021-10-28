MI Supreme Court to hold oral arguments over Zoom

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Supreme Court has altered its November schedule, now hearing all oral arguments remotely via Zoom.

6 News was able to confirm that the courts were concerned with coronavirus transmission risk.

11 cases will be heard on November 9 and 10, to access the case docket, click here.

The arguments will be livestreamed from the MSC YouTube page.

No litigants or staff will be in the courtroom.

The schedule of arguments is posted on the Supreme Court’s oral arguments web page.

The Court regularly updates cases being heard on Twitter.