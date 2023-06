LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Those who wish to speak to the Michigan Supreme Court will have a shot today.

Starting at 9:30 a.m., Michiganders can join a Youtube live stream and ask the Court questions via Zoom.

The questions will have to be about topics on the agenda, though. Those who wish to ask questions will need to join the meeting before 9:30 and remain muted until called on.

That livestream can be accessed here.