LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) has identified over 10,000 attempted fraudulent filings over a three-day period.

There was an elevated number of attempts to create unemployment benefit claims in late July, said the Michigan Department of Labor & Economic Opportunity.

People use stolen personal information from Michiganders and others across the country to try to create claims.

UIA Director Julia Dale has spoken out about the problem.

“Anyone thinking about committing fraud to try and illegally obtain unemployment benefits should take this as a warning,” Dale said. “Stopping crime and strengthening the integrity of the unemployment system is UIA’s top priority. Our team spotted the large number of attempts right away and put a stop to any further action on these false claims.”

No money was paid out to the scammers behind these false claims.