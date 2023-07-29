After learning to walk again, U.S. war veteran Stephen Cochran has Billboard Top 40 hits and a nonprofit for veterans.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Stephen Cochran joined the Marines right after 9-11, leaving behind a music deal.

But while overseas, his back was shattered. Doctors told him he would never have use of his legs again.

“War is hell,” said Cochran, who has split his time between Waterford, Mich., and Nashville, Tenn., since childhood. “Actually, I heard it described better–war is not hell, because in hell, people deserve to be there.”

Cochran, the founder of the nonprofit Stop22 TOUR, is talking about the harsh reality that he and many veterans have had to face overseas. In 2001, he joined the Marines and saw combat shortly after. At just 23, he broke his back.

“We were driving alongside a convoy to do security, and they didn’t see one of the holes they dug the mines out of, so my vehicle went into the hole and catapulted me off the back,” said Cochran. “Broke my back from L1 to L5, shattered my lumbars.”

After months of fighting with the government to get his surgery, he was finally approved. And, against all odds and with the help of his family, he was able to learn how to walk again.

In this time, he got back to his passion of playing country music–using the experiences as a soldier for inspiration.

Now, Cochran has four Billboard Top 40 hits, started his veteran-based label, and is travelling the country, playing music. His goal is to help veterans.

In 2014, Cochran’s childhood friend, who had served with him in the military, took his own life.

It’s a harsh reality in the United States. The data shows that 22 U.S. veterans die by suicide every day.

That’s why Cochran has started Stop22 TOUR, where he invites veterans to come out and sing about their experiences on stage.

“Get your veteran into a VFW or into an AMVETS or to a place where there are other veterans, because that is where they are going to find their therapy. That is where they’re going to find their home,” Cochran said.

Moving forward, Cochran is meeting with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to talk about what the state can do to improve lives for veterans–for example, looking to prescribe medicinal marijuana instead of opioids.

“Getting to come back and then pay it forward to the veterans that we’ve got coming up in Michigan. It’s been a dream,” Cochran said.

You can expect to see Cochran on the big screen, as Hallmark just bought the rights to his life story. The movie is expected to come out in the summer of 2024.

To learn ways you can help U.S. war veterans, you can go to Romans Warrior Foundation or VETLIFE.